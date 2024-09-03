A new solar farm at Hydebank Wood College and Women’s Prison could help to reduce electricity bills at the site by around £60,000 a year.Justice Minister Naomi Long and Environment Minister Andrew Muir switched on the facility at the prison in Belfast.The solar farm consists of 668 panels and is capable of producing 356 kilowatt peak (kWp) of electricity, around 15% of the site’s annual needs.

Ms Long said: “The new solar panel farm at Hydebank is an excellent example of how the Department of Justice is helping to reduce its carbon footprint.“For some years now the Northern Ireland Prison Service has pursued a range of sustainability initiatives in its aim to have fit-for-purpose, secure facilities with innovative delivery models.“Solar energy is one of the cleanest sources of energy and is a more efficient and sustainable way of replacing conventional energy needs.”Mr Muir said: “As we aim for net zero emissions, it is essential that we are doing all we can to meet our targets.“For departments, that includes leading by example to reduce emissions across the NICS (Northern Ireland Civil Service) estate.”Prison Service director general Beverley Wall said: “Since 2016 the Prison Service has reduced its carbon emissions by 44%, which equates to a reduction of 4,350 tonnes of CO2 per annum removed from the atmosphere.“The solar farm at Hydebank is the latest project to be completed, and plans are also being considered for a similar solar farm at Maghaberry Prison in the coming years.”During a visit to Hydebank Wood College the ministers also toured the horticultural, agricultural and animal husbandry facilities.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.