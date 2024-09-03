Play Brightcove video

New images of the Titanic have highlighted the extent of the erosion taking place on the famous vessel on the bed of the Atlantic Ocean.

The latest expedition took new images which shows that the rail on the bow of the boat has collapsed.

The bow has become iconic ever since James Cameron's Oscar award winning movie Titanic hit the big screen in 1997.

The latest images have been revealed 39 years this week since the wreck of the Titanic was found.

The images also show an some of the features on the ship including a bronze statue named Diana which was a centerpiece in the first class lounge.

