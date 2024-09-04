Play Brightcove video

The family of a woman who died after witnessing an attack in Newry have called for accountability over her death.

Anu Okusanya died on 28 August, four days after collapsing at a neighbour's home.

She had made it to her friend's house after fleeing from the scene of an attack nearby, carried out by young boys she believed had attacked her previously.

Despite CPR attempts and use of a defibrillator, Anu was moved to intensive care at Craigavon Area Hospital where she died. She had suffered an asthma attack and cardiac arrests.

Speaking to UTV at his home in Dundalk, Co Louth, Anu's brother Gbenga Oluwansanya said he believed her death stemmed from fear out of previous incidents, most notably on 3 June this year. Another took place earlier in the year.

He said: "She went to the shop and she was walking back home and these young boys approached her. Her back was turned to them and they poured some liquid on her and she was shocked.

Gbenga added that the attack scared her so much that she feared that her body would be dumped in a nearby river. She also changed her route home from work, despite it being much longer than her usual route.

On 24 August, Anu was walking back home again when her family say she witnessed another attack on someone else.

It was then that she ran to a neighbour before becoming short of breath. That was the beginning of a nightmare for her family.

"While all of that was happening, her son just innocently called from Nigeria. He wanted to speak to his mum, but he spoke to the police."

Anu had only moved to Northern Ireland in May 2023 and worked as a care worker. She had just finished a 12-hour shift when tragedy unfolded.

Her son Olaitain was planning to move to Northern Ireland to be with his mother and follow the same line of work. Instead, he will be here for her funeral. His family hopes he stays.

PSNI Superintendent Norman Haslett, District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, said: “My sincere condolences, and those of my colleagues, are extended to the family and friends of Anu Okusanya.

"When Anu became unwell - after having witnessed an altercation in Newry on 24 August - police officers performed CPR and applied a defibrillator in an attempt to save her life. She was taken to hospital but sadly passed away some days later.

"Our enquiries have established that this verbal altercation involved a number of individuals to which Anu was a witness but not directly involved.

"My sympathy is extended to Anu’s loved ones and friends. If anyone has any further information regarding the incident, please contact police using 101."

Gbenga said that he wants to see the young people who instilled fear in his sister, brought to justice.

"They need to take accountability. They and their parents need to know what they've done."

