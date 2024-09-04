Northern Ireland's next two international matches will be shown live on ITV.

Thursday night's Nations League clash with Luxembourg airs at 7.30pm on ITV3 and ITVX.

That will be followed by Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on Sunday, which will be shown live on ITVX.

Two Scotland internationals will also be broadcast by ITV this week, as part of the deal with Viaplay.

Scotland v Poland airs live and free to air at 7.30pm on ITV4 and ITVX on Thursday.

Their second match in League A of the Nations League, Portugal v Scotland, will air live at 19:30 on ITV4 and ITVX on Sunday.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport said: “We are delighted to air the Men’s Scotland and Northern Ireland national team’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"The games will be free to air across ITV and ITVX, ensuring fans can enjoy watching these matches live as the new league begins."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.