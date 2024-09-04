Play Brightcove video

The Prime Minister has not ruled out making more money available to the PSNI following the summer's unrest.

He was responding to a question from DUP Leader Gavin Robinson in the House of Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was important that he met with injured officers during a recent visit to Northern Ireland.

"I do recognise the difficult financial position the PSNI faces, and the chief constable and I have spoken about this on more than one occasion," the Prime Minister said.

"Predominantly it's for the justice minister and the Executive to set the PSNI's budget and an operational matter for the chief constable on how he allocates that, but I have been talking to him about what further support might be possible."

Mr Robinson said the "chronic underfunding of policing and public services" in Northern Ireland needs to be addressed.

"Northern Ireland needs effective policing to ensure community safety and combat crime in all its forms," he said.

"However, we are seeing growing pressures on neighbourhood policing, crime investigations, and PSNI officers.

"The chief constable recently wrote to the Prime Minister, requesting additional budgetary support to implement his plan for better policing in Northern Ireland.

"This is not a bid for attention, but a serious effort to ensure the PSNI is equipped to fulfill its statutory obligations, including protecting life and property, maintaining law and order, and preventing crime.

"It is also crucial that the PSNI has the necessary resources to combat the ongoing threat from dissident republicans who still seek to unleash terror in our community.

"The chronic underfunding of policing and public services in Northern Ireland must be addressed. We will continue to press the Government to tackle these challenges and urge others to support, not undermine, this crucial message."

