Police have confirmed the name of a woman who died in a crash in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Tuesday.

She was 44-year-old Eileen Thornton, who was from the Broughshane area.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on the single-vehicle crash, which was reported at around 8am on the Cushendall Road.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however Eileen sadly passed away later in hospital," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101."

