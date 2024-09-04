A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash outside Ballymena on Tuesday evening.

It happened on the Cushendall Road at around 8pm.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “The driver of the black Peugeot car, a woman aged in her 40s, sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision which occurred at approximately 8:05pm.“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist their enquiries.“Please call 101, quoting reference 1515 03/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.