A 10-year-old boy has been arrested by police investigating disorder in Derry.

The boy and two others aged 13 were held after police searches. They were arrested on a number of offences including rioting.

Fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown at officers by children as young as seven in the Nailors Row area on August 10.

Some people were forced out of their homes during the violence and 10 police officers were injured.

The violence broke out after the annual Apprentice Boys Parade passed off peacefully.

There was widespread condemnation and dissident republicans were blamed for orchestrating the riot.Police said they are continuing to investigate.

