Tributes have been paid following the shock death of a top Northern Ireland football referee.

Keith Kennedy from Larne passed away suddenly on Wednesday. The cause of death is not known. From Lisburn, he was 33 years old.

He had been a referee since 2007 and rose to the top of the game as a FIFA official. He had officiated many top Irish League games.

Mr Kennedy was described as a 'calming voice of reason'. Clubs and many involved in the local game passed on their sympathies.

As a mark of respect a minute's silence will be held across Northern Ireland at football league games this weekend.

"The news of Keith’s passing has shocked the league family today,” said NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor.“Keith was not only a referee, but a friend to many within our clubs, he was one of the good guys. He was always approachable and the first to make the call and hold his hands up if he got something wrong.“He was a character, a straight talker and an individual with high morals, who lived his values and convictions, possibly often to his own detriment within the game.“To his dear family, refereeing colleagues and friends within football, we offer our deepest condolences and our prayers at this very difficult time.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.