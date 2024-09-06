Claire Hanna is set to become the next leader of the SDLP.

Ms Hanna was the only declared candidate for the role when nominations closed on Friday, the party confirmed.

A statement from the party confirmed that the MP had received the required nominations from constituency branches and support groups.

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP will now proceed for ratification at the SDLP conference in October.

Outgoing leader Colum Eastwood announced last week he was leaving the role after nine years.

Mr Eastwood publicly backed Ms Hanna to succeed him, as did Stormont opposition leader Matthew O’Toole.

Claire Hanna with outgoing leader Colum Eastwood Credit: PA

Claire Hanna spoke to UTV on Monday after her bid for leadership was announced.

She said: “Hopefully we are entering a long overdue period of stability and delivery where politics can hopefully be about the things that actually affect people's lives in the every day.

"That will give us a chance to go out, be with people and allow more people to see the SDLP in their neighbourhood, in their town and at their door. "

Ms Hanna, whose family is steeped in the traditions of the SDLP, acknowledged that recent years had been challenging for the party.

Once the most powerful force in nationalist politics in Northern Ireland, the party that co-designed the Good Friday Agreement trailed in as the fifth largest party in the last Assembly election in 2022 and fell below the threshold of seats required to take a position in the Executive.

Acknowledging the challenges that the party has faced in recent years Ms Hanna said her leadership focus would be on "listening and being with people".

"There is no other party that is offering a progressive, centre-left policy platform that is truly anti-sectarian and interested and credible on a New Ireland and we are here to serve people," she added.

The party said Ms Hanna received the nomination of every eligible SDLP constituency branch and support group.

A motion to ratify her as leader will now be tabled for formal endorsement at the party’s annual conference in Belfast on October 5.

Ms Hanna will become the second woman to lead the party following Margaret Ritchie.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.