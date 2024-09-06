Play Brightcove video

The family of a Magherafelt schoolboy who is battling brain cancer say they’ve been humbled by the support of the community who raised a quarter of a million pounds in five days to help prolong his life.

9 year old Tony Fitzpatrick – a pupil at Holy Family Primary School - has grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme and endured several chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions since his diagnosis in March.

Tony currently isn't well enough to attend lessons but his classmates have been keen to show their support for him on his cancer journey by taking part in a sponsored walk.

They made their own posters with the title 'Team Tony' and expressing their support for him as he continues with his treatments.

Tony has a rare and difficult to treat brain cancer. He’s only 9 years of age but he’s inspired everyone by his bravery enduring several sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

So much so, that a fund has been set up to help him , reached its quarter of a million pound target in just five days – leaving his family humbled by the community’s generosity.

Tony's aunt Lisa Park said they were overwhelmed by the support;

The Principal of Holy Family PS, John McCormack, said Tony is a much loved pupil at the school and everyone wished him well.

Tony's school community show the love

In the biggest display of support for their classmate, the entire school stepped out on a their sponsored walk to show that they were behind him all the way.

All 580 pupils and 23 teachers.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.