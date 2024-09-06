The UK Government is to get another three weeks to decide if it will set up a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, the Court of Appeal confirmed today.Senior judges imposed a new deadline of September 27 for the new Labour administration to announce what form of legally-compliant investigation it plans to establish. Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitary gunmen in front of his wife and three children at their north Belfast home in February 1989.

His widow, Geraldine has fought ever since for a full public inquiry to uncover the scale of security force collusion in one of the most notorious killings of the Troubles.In July the court dismissed an appeal against a previous ruling that the previous Conservative government’s response to the Finucane family’s campaign was unlawful.At that stage a three-week timetable was set for confirming a probe into the murder which would meet standards required under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Pat Finucane.

With Hilary Benn newly in post as Labour’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, his barrister sought an extension to that deadline.Paul McLaughlin KC told the court on Friday that the government will have agreed on its preferred position by September 27.Establishing a public inquiry remains on the table as a potential option, judges were told.Amid indications a decision could come as early as Tuesday next week, the Secretary of State is ready to meet Mrs Finucane at that stage.Mr McLaughin rejected claims that the Government had treated requests for more time as a “fait accompli”. Counsel for the murdered solicitor’s widow raised no objection because Mr Benn has only taken up his post.But Fiona Doherty KC stressed: “The court can appreciate the anxiety and frustration for Mrs Finucane and her family.“We are now 35 years on from this murder, and she has had to battle for very little bit of progress during that period.“Whilst apologising for collusion on Pat Finuncane’s murder, the Government hasn’t established a mechanism capable of unearthing what it was apologising for, or delivering accountability.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.