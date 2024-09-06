A police officer has sustained a ''significant' head injury dealing with anti-social behaviour in west Belfast.

The officer was struck by a piece of masonry while responding to an incident off the Westlink and required hospital treatment. He is now unfit to work while he recovers.

The incident has been condemned by the PSNI and the West Belfast MP.

Police said that violence broke out between groups of young people around 8.30pm on Thursday 6 September, with some running onto the dual carriageway.

Bricks were thrown at police officers who attended the scene with one officer being struck by a piece of masonry that resulted in a significant head injury.

The injured officer attended hospital for treatment and has now returned home to his family.

Police remained in the area throughout the evening and no further incidents were reported.

Sinn Féin's Paul Maskey slammed those involved in the attack.

The West Belfast MP said: “I want to condemn the disgraceful attack on a police officer last night close to the Westlink. My thoughts are with him and I hope for a speedy recovery.

“The young people involved in this behaviour must stop, and their parents must intervene before someone is seriously hurt or ends up in the criminal justice system.

“These activities by a small number of young people are not representative of our community and are in stark contrast to the hugely positive work happening every day across west Belfast.

“Youth and community workers have played a stellar role across the last few months in this area, engaging with young people and providing them with positive opportunities.

“West Belfast is a community continually moving forward and we will not be dragged backwards by the actions of a minority.” Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "My thoughts are with our colleague who has our full support as he recovers from this injury.

"Our officers were attending to bring order to this situation and protect these young people from harm as they were running through traffic.“Attacks and assaults on us will not be tolerated and should be condemned by all. We deal with difficult situations every day and are here to help.

"Assaults on police officers will not be tolerated and will never accepted as being ‘part of the job’."

The officer added: "In regards to this report in the Westlink, I am appealing to parents to know where your children are and do all you can to stop them becoming involved in anti-social behaviour."Officers continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem."We are committed to working towards a solution and welcome any information from the public and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing. Our officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout west Belfast."

