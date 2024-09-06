Play Brightcove video

Rory McIlroy is gearing up for a first tournament in Northern Ireland in five years.

And later this year he's set for a high profile LIV Golf showdown.

McIlroy will join recently crowned FedEx Cup winner and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler as they go up against LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka mid December.

The contest, between four of the best golfers on the planet, will take place in Las Vegas and will be televised live.Mcilroy confirmed his involved to Golfweek saying: “It’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”The match suggests a merger could be on the cards between the PGA Tour and LIV in the near future with talks ongoing for the last 15 months between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabic Investment Fund, which funds the LIV tour. McIlroy has also been in the news surrounding his schedule next season, insisting he will cut back from 27 to around 20 tournaments. He said a hugely disappointing US Open loss by two shots and a packed schedule left him feeling like he’d hit a bit of a wall by the time the FedEx Cup came along.

McIlroy’s next tournament is at next week’s Amgen Irish Open at the one of the world’s top courses, Royal County Down.

It will be the first time since 2019 that McIlroy will play in Northern Ireland, since the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, so local fans are expected to turn out in their thousands to watch him play on the famous links course in Newcastle.

McIlroy missed the cut nine years ago when the Irish Open was last held at Royal County Down. But he went on to win the tournament in 2016 at the K Club.

No doubt he will be the main attraction in Newcastle next week but there are plenty of other stars in the field with McIlory’s fellow Holywood Golf Club member Tom McKibbin playing in front of home fans for the first time at an Irish Open and Irish favourites Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry will also be there.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, PGA tour winner Billy Horschel and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox are among other big names.

The Pro Am on Wednesday will see the likes of AP McCoy, Rory Best and Jimmy Nesbitt line out with the pros.

