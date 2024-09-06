Play Brightcove video

UTV News has captured the moment a homeless woman suffering a suspected overdose in Londonderry was saved from the brink of death.

A homelessness support team administered a naloxone injection which they say saved the woman's life.

Roisin McLaughlin, from the charity First Housing, said life and death situations are sadly "the norm".

Her team has administered 135 naloxone injections, which can reverse the effects of some overdoses, over the last 12 months.

“If we didn't go there now, she would have been dead in the next two minutes. If we hadn’t been here doing this shoot she would have definitely died,” she explained.

The young woman received medical attention, but remains a vulnerable person.

The incident happened as a new report by Depaul reveals more women and younger people are becoming homeless in the city with demand for services in the region doubling in the past year.

The research was undertaken to mark the 10-year anniversary of homelessness support services in the North-West delivered by Depaul, Arc Solace and First Housing.

Depaul have issued a stark warning that any cuts to homeless services will lead to more overdoses and deaths.

David Carroll, Chief Executive, Depaul said: “Drug use within the city and in the region has changed dramatically over the last 10 years.

“People are getting younger, and there is far more prevalence of female drug use and alcohol use in the city.

“But it's also found that the service itself has taken huge pressure off acute services in Derry.

"Last year alone, we administered naloxone, the life saving drug 135 times.

"So if a service like this were to disappear or not be funded adequately, it would mean that lives would be lost."

