Man hospitalised with facial injuries and suspected broken leg after assault

A man has suffered facial injuries and a suspected broken leg following an assault in Co Antrim.

It happened in the Larne Road area of the town last night (Friday September 6).

A PSNI spokesperson said: " A report was received by police at around 10pm on Friday night that a man, aged in his 50s, had been assaulted by a number of males and sustained deep lacerations to both cheeks and a suspected broken leg.

"Officers attended and following a number of enquiries conducted a search of flats on the Larne Road.

"Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and are all currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

"The injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries."Police are urging anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1750 06/09/24, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.