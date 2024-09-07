Suspected firearms found in a river in Co Armagh

Suspected firearms have been found in a river in Co Armagh.

Police said they received a report that a suspected firearm was in a river in the Bannfoot Road area of Derrytrasna on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said police divers uncovered a number of items, including suspected firearms, which were taken away for further examination.

They said early indications suggest that these are replica weapons.

“An investigation has been launched to determine how these items were left in the area,” they said.

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 762 of 04/09/24.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.