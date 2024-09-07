Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Co Donegal

A woman has died following a crash in Co Donegal.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at Carrowkeel in Muff at approximately 11.15pm on Friday, according to gardai.

A woman aged in her 30s, who was a back-seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was fatally injured in the crash.

Her body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of that car, a woman aged in her 70s, and the front-seat passenger, a man in his 50s, were taken to Altnagalvin and Letterkenny University Hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

The other vehicle was driven by a male teenager, who was injured.

The road remained closed for a forensic examination of the scene on Saturday morning.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

