A driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested after a police officer was knocked off a bicycle while on duty in east Belfast. The officer was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to non-life-threatening injury following the collision in the Belmont Road area on Sunday afternoon, 8th September.Around 3pm, the driver of a Renault Clio collided with one of the bicycle-mounted officers patrolling the Belmont Road area on the cycle lane. The officer was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.The driver failed a scene breath test and fitness test. During arrest, he struck out at another officer. He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs, careless driving causing grievous bodily injury, assault on police and resisting police. Following questioning, he was released on police bail to allow for "key enquiries to be completed," police said. Sergeant Gary Jackson said: "My thoughts are with our colleague who has our full support as he recovers from this injury. As part of our enquiries, we are appealing for information and would appreciate anyone who was in the Belmont Road and Belmont Avenue areas at this time and witnessed this collision, or who would have dash-cam or doorbell footage, to call us on 101."You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.

