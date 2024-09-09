Boys charged over Greenisland Church of the Holy Name arson attack

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Greenisland church. FRom Greenisland Parish Facebook
The Church of the Holy Name and its hall in Greenisland suffered significant damage in a fire last weekend.

Three boys, aged between 10 and 11 years, have been charged over a fire at a Co Antrim church.The Church of the Holy Name and its hall in Greenisland suffered significant damage in a fire last weekend.On Sunday, police said they have charged a boy, aged 10, and two, aged 11, with arson.“The three boys are due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Monday 30th September,” a police spokesperson said.“As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”Police also said they are not treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

