Three boys, aged between 10 and 11 years, have been charged over a fire at a Co Antrim church.The Church of the Holy Name and its hall in Greenisland suffered significant damage in a fire last weekend.On Sunday, police said they have charged a boy, aged 10, and two, aged 11, with arson.“The three boys are due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Monday 30th September,” a police spokesperson said.“As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”Police also said they are not treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

