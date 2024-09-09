The Stormont Executive will publish its draft programme for government on Monday.

Ministers signed off on the delayed blueprint when they met at Stormont Castle last Thursday morning.

It will then be subject to an eight-week public consultation exercise.

The programme for government will set out the priorities for the devolved powersharing Executive for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the Assembly term.

What priorities have the Executive agreed?

Grow a globally competitive economy

The Northern Ireland economy has avoided recession in 2024 but currently has the highest rate of economic inactivity in the United Kingdom.

The deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Despite the difficult budget situation, we can still improve lives in a meaningful way by focusing on a small number of prioritised actions that will make a real difference."

Deliver affordable childcare

Currently, parents in Northern Ireland can use some supports including tax credits. However, there is no scheme in place for free childcare in Northern Ireland, unlike in England where 30 hours are offered per week.

A new early learning and childcare strategy for Northern Ireland could cost £400million a year.

Cut health waiting times

Northern Ireland has the worst hospital waiting times of any region in the United Kingdom.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “There are huge challenges for health, but there are huge challenges for every minister and every department”.

End violence against women and girls

At Thursday’s meeting, ministers also agreed a strategy and action plan aimed at tackling violence against women and girls and a three-year action plan for a domestic and sexual abuse strategy.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Given recent events over the summer, three more women losing their lives it is vitally important that we get these strategies out and operational."

Better support for special educational needs

Parents in Northern Ireland say they are having to take legal action because they cannot get their children into a school which meets their specific needs.

Some children with special educational needs have been unable to start school this September as there are not enough places.

Housing

Northern Ireland has a shortfall of 44,000 social housing units following years of government under-investment. Current plans are to build another 400 this year.

The Executive have committed to provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing.

Safer communities

Justice Minister Naomi Long said that it had been a “difficult summer” with rising tensions after a number of racist attacks.

On Thursday, ministers said they are united in their efforts to do all they can to tackle a rise in race hate crime in Northern Ireland, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Protect Lough Neagh and the environment

Decades of pollution has plunged Lough Neagh into a crisis. Pollution entering Lough Neagh has been recorded more than 2,000 times in the space of just seven years.

The Executive have said they will save the Lough.

Reform and transformation of public services

The funding and delivery of public services in Northern Ireland are under enormous pressure, with reduced budgets, unreformed systems and, until recently, an absence of Ministers all contributing to the current crisis.

Michelle O’Neill addressed the fact that public services in Northern Ireland are “at a crisis point” and pledged that the programme for government would seek to address this.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.