A former sub postmaster from Co Tyrone wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office raised concerns that an IT error could have been responsible for the missing money, an ITV documentary has revealed.

Deirdre Connolly made the remarks during an interview by a Post Office investigator when she was falsely accused of theft.

The moment she hears a recording of the interview for the first time will be broadcast in a major ITV documentary on Monday night.

Ms Connolly was forced to pay back thousands of pounds that she was wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office in the village of Killeeter.

She was quizzed by Post Office investigators, and accused of theft - an interrogation she faced alone.

Grappling to explain what she couldn’t understand, Deirdre suggested something else might have been responsible for recording a shortfall.

"That outreach computer has been down 22 times," she said.

The concerns were quickly dismissed.

Suzanne Winter, the senior Post Office investigator heard on the tape, insisted at the Post Office inquiry that she didn’t know of any problem with the Horizon system.

Deirdre ran the post office in Killeter along with her husband Darius. After being forced to repay over £15,000, they eventually went bankrupt.

For 14 years the Post Office claimed the recorded interview was lost. Deirdre and Darius heard it for the first time as part of the ITV documentary.

It has examined the impact on of the ITV Drama Mr Bates Versus the Post Office, which propelled the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history into the public consciousness.

The documentary will be broadcast tonight at 9pm.

