WATCH: The First and deputy First Minister defend the Programme for Government plans published by the Executive.

The Northern Ireland Executive has unveiled its Programme for Government.

The long-awaited document was agreed by the main Stormont parties last Thursday and is the first programme for government since 2016.

It includes a number of pledges for the remainder of this Assembly mandate, including to cut waiting lists, boost the economy and protect the environment.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the draft proposals published on Monday as "an ambitious plan which is set against the very challenging financial backdrop".

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said it outlines the Executive's "bold ambition to change the lives of our people and communities for the better".

A public consultation on the plans started today and will run until 4 November.

What is in the draft Programme for Government?

The plan outlines nine "immediate priorities" which the Executive says it will work to this year and throughout the duration of this mandate.

Grow a Globally Competitive and Sustainable Economy

Deliver More Affordable Childcare

Cut Health Waiting Times

Ending Violence Against Women and Girls

Better Support for Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs

Provide More Social, Affordable and Sustainable Housing

Safer Communities

Protecting Lough Neagh and the Environment

Reform and Transformation of Public Services

The plan also outlines the Executive's "missions" as being "People, Planet and Prosperity", and says they are "underpinned by a cross-cutting commitment to Peace".

In terms of funding the Programme for Government, the Executive says demands on finances outstrip the funding available, so "we have had to prioritise where we invest our money".

The Executive says: "Financial sustainability will require brave decisions and collaborative working, as well as innovation and efficiency in the delivery of services.

"We are committed to working in partnership to make that happen.

"We will continue to work with the UK Government to secure a fair funding settlement based on need, and to advocate for multi-year budgets which can enable planning for the future and the effective delivery of the changes set out in this Programme for Government."

How is the Executive trying to sell it?

First Minister Michelle O’Neill stressed the programme for government is a draft document, and that the Executive is in “listening mode”.“This is very much the basis on which we think we can go out to consultation, but there is no doubt that there will be very constructive comments that will come forward and things that we may be able to include,” she said.“And where we can’t include things, perhaps we can talk that out with those people that are advocating a different approach but I think the huge body of work that we have to do to build confidence is how we’re going to engage so we’re going to come at this over an eight-week consultation period, 12 weeks for the equality impact screening.“We’re also going to go out in person and engage, and we’re going to encourage all our Executive ministers to do likewise so we’re very much going out to listen and hear what people have to say.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has described Stormont’s programme for government as outlining a “bold ambition for Northern Ireland”.

She said following unanimous agreement to the draft programme for government by the Executive last Thursday, she and First Minister Michelle O’Neill announce that a public consultation is being launched today.

“It is different from what has been attempted in the past,” she told MLAs.

“It is reflective of the realities we face today but is also ambitious for the future. It is also realistic about the financial position we find ourselves in and the shortened mandate in which we operate. We make no apology for being ambitious, we want to build on our reputation as a great place to live, work, study, invest and visit.”

She said the aim is to “change the lives of our people and communities for the better”.

She said the programme for government contains nine priorities, which are the immediate priorities they will work to during the remainder of the mandate.

These include to grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy, deliver more affordable childcare, cut health waiting lists, ending violence against women and girls, better support for children and young people with special educational needs, providing more social affordable and sustainable housing, safer communities and protecting Lough Neagh and the environment as well as the reform and transformation of public services.

Ms Little-Pengelly said while the Executive knows there are challenges, she said there are also opportunities.“With our plan, we have a way forward. It provides a road map for people, organisations and departments,” she said.“The programme for government provides a basis for transformational change and the things that really matter. I look forward to us, the Executive and this Assembly working together to make a real difference.“The scale of the challenges we face requires new thinking and structures. A missions-based approach will help us to measure and prioritise our work. These missions are people, planet and prosperity and they are underpinned by a cross cutting commitment to peace.”Ms Little-Pengelly said the Executive will track performance regularly and publish annual reports on progress.“We are determined to deliver for the public,” she added.She urged the public to give their views in the consultation.

Asked whether the Executive has the resources to deliver the programme for government, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she and First Minister Michelle O’Neill have a meeting with the Treasury on Thursday.She said while they have set out their draft plan, their ability to deliver is fundamentally based on resources and the budget they have.“We can do some things if we have a more limited budget but of course we can do more to improve lives if we have got a better budget,” she said.“We have stepped up and we’ve said to the UK Government that we do have a determination to have a sustainable budget. We have a determination to be sensible and have a sensible approach in terms of our budget but we do require what we need in order to run our public services and up until this point our budget has really, really struggled.“I welcome the fact that we will be meeting with the Chancellor this Thursday along with the Finance Minister and we will be raising the sustainable and proper funding for Northern Ireland.“That is what people need. That is what people deserve and we will certainly be up front and be determined in terms of making that case to the Treasury and to the Chancellor, and we will also be raising issues, for example such as the winter fuel payment decision.”

What has the reaction been?

The SDLP also launched a 'plan for change' for Stormont today which it says is not an alternative programme for government.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole welcomed the publishing of the Executive's plan, but questioned a lack of “clear targets and clear plans to deliver”.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “There were undoubtedly challenges in reaching this stage, not least the reduced mandate due to the most recent political impasse.

"Some challenges remain, including the budgetary situation, and delivering much of what is outlined in the document will be dependent on genuine reform accompanied by a fairer financial package.

“However, there is no doubt it is particularly welcome finally to see an announcement of a strategy to end violence against women and girls, which Alliance has been calling for consistently over the last months and years.

"Northern Ireland has an appalling and unacceptable rate of violence against females, and I hope this strategy and associated action plan goes a large way towards tackling that."

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This new draft Programme for Government needs to be more than just an agreement of the four political parties that make up the current Executive or indeed just a wish list document out for consultation.

"It needs to be a co-design with business and other key stakeholders in civic society if we are to realise and share the full potential of this region. In short, we want to be partners, not just consultees in the implementation of the new Programme for Government.

"It’s not just a change of policy that is needed, but a change in how the Executive does policy."

BMA NI Council chair Dr Alan Stout said: “Overall BMA agrees with what is laid out in the draft Programme for Government in terms of needing to address waiting times and tackle the underlying health inequalities that adversely impact a huge number of people in Northern Ireland.

“However, we have been talking about transforming the health service in Northern Ireland for almost a decade; the pace of change has been far too slow and none of it has made sufficient impact where it matters, for patients.

"There needs to be a concerted effort to really accelerate the pace of change, be bold, and make sure there is a measurable, positive impact for patients.

"Truly changing our health service may mean taking unpopular decisions, but we cannot keep doing what we are doing and hope it will lead to better outcomes."

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, said the draft Programme for Government "is a missed opportunity".

He continued: "Not one of the nine immediate priorities deals specifically with the crisis in policing.

"This Federation believes this is a failure to recognise the harsh realities confronting the PSNI.

"Inevitably, without ring-fenced spending commitments over the next three years, we will see a further deterioration in officer numbers and services."

