Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of an ongoing fire at a derelict hotel at Forthill Street in Enniskillen.

Emergency services have urged the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

Police say Forthill Street is likely to be closed for some time while emergency services deal with the blaze.

