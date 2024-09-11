Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has announced a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Announcing the inquiry, Hilary Benn said the commitments made to the family and to parliament on investigations into the brutal killing 'remained unfulfilled'.

"It is for this exceptional reason I have decided to establish an independent public inquiry."

He said an inquiry chair would be appointed as soon as possible.

Mr Finucane’s son John, a Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, welcomed the announcement.“Today is for my father, Pat Finucane,” he posted on X.“The announcement that there will now be a public inquiry into his murder is very much welcomed by our family.“Led by my mother Geraldine, we have campaigned for decades to uncover the truth behind my father’s murder. I want to thank every person who has supported our campaign throughout those years. Today belongs to us all.“After 35 years of cover-ups, it is now time for truth.”Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in 12 February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the state.His widow Geraldine and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

In 2019, the Supreme Court said all previous examinations of the death had not been compliant with human rights standards.The court acknowledged Mrs Finucane had been given an “unequivocal undertaking” by the Government following the 2001 Weston Park agreement that there would be a public inquiry into the murder.However, the Supreme Court judges found that the Government had been justified in later deciding against holding one.The court said it was up to the government to decide what form of investigation was now required.The following year, the government pushed back a decision on a public inquiry, insisting outstanding issues concerning the original police investigation needed to be first examined by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.In the years since, Mrs Finucane has pursued further legal proceedings challenging the ongoing delays on a decision.During the summer, the Court of Appeal in Belfast gave the Government a September deadline to confirm what form of human rights-compliant investigation it intended to undertake into the murder.Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, met with members of the Finucane family in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

