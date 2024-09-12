Police are treating a fire at derelict hotel in Enniskillen as arson.

Emergency services attended the scene at the Railway Hotel on Wednesday morning.

The street was closed to traffic while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control. It reopened on Wednesday night.

As a result the building has been completely destroyed.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information or who saw or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage of any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.