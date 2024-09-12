Motorcyclist dies in County Donegal crash

A motorcyclist aged in his 60s has died following a crash in Bunbeg in Co Donegal. The single vehicle crash happened around 2.50pm on the R257 on Wednesday.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since re-opened. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

