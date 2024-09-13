Play Brightcove video

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald has blasted the government for an "act of bad faith" for pausing its commitment to the city and growth deals.

Ms Archibald described the action as "disgraceful" and said she would be calling on the chancellor and the prime minister to reverse the decision.

The city deals represent a £1.2billion investment commitment from the Executive and the government to the regeneration of four areas in Northern Ireland - Derry City and Strabane, Belfast, the Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid South West region.

The Executive, local government and private sector partners have already begun work on the deals.

Ms Archibald said: “We have been informed by the British government that they are pausing their funding commitment to the city and growth deals for consideration as part of the spending review.

“We only became aware of this on Wednesday. I, along with the First and deputy First Minister, took the chance to raise it with the Chancellor [on Thursday].

“She had advised me to engage with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, which I did.

“I wrote to him last night and asked for an urgent call, the courtesy of which has not yet been extended to me.

“I think this decision is disgraceful. It is bad faith, and I am still urging the Treasury, the Chancellor of the British government, to reverse the decision.

“These are game changing projects for regions right across the North in terms of our socio- economic development and so much time and effort and and cost has already been put into the projects by the Executive departments, but more importantly, by local government and deal partners.

“I am very frustrated at the decision that has been taken, but I am angry for all of those partners who have put so much time, effort and commitment into these projects.”

Executive Ministers have spoken of their grave concern at the decision by the UK Government to pause City and Growth Deals until the Spending Review.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The decision to pause funding for city and growth deals is unacceptable and deplorable, and I would urge the British Government to urgently reconsider.

“This approach is extremely short-sighted. These city and growth deals will be game-changers for the regeneration of our cities and towns, and a catalyst for economic growth and creating good jobs. It’s crucial that they continue as planned.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Officials were informed of this potential direction of travel on Wednesday. We raised this during a meeting with the Chancellor in London on Thursday, spelling out the dire consequences such a decision would have and urged for a reconsideration.

“Departments and Deal Partners will be urgently assessing what this pause means for the city and growth deals projects moving forward. There will be much detail to work out, but we will do that as a matter of urgency, alongside all relevant partners.”

The city deals announcement comes after the First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met with the Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tanaiste Micheal Martin for a gathering of the North-South Ministerial Council.

Play Brightcove video

Politicians from both sides of the border described a "reset" in relations since the restoration of Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions and the installation on the new Labour government in July.

On the agenda of the meeting in Dublin were matters of cross-border interest including the Casement redevelopment, the A5 upgrade, and legacy issues.

Casement Park redevelopment

The Irish Government reiterated it's commitment of €15m to the Casement redevelopment project and the Taoiseach confirmed he had discussed the matter at a meeting with the prime minister last week.

Ministers were asked whether the government had confirmed a date for decision deadline for funding in time for the Euros, but said that decision remained in the hands of the prime minister.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the government would be looking at the plans in terms of "affordability, deliverability and value for money."

Legacy issues

The council met just days after the UK Government announced a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Irish Government “won’t be found wanting” in relation to helping to provide answers for families bereaved in the Northern Ireland Troubles and praised the new Labour government's "correct approach" to legacy issues.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the Government has a responsibility to explain why legacy mechanisms set up to investigate Troubles deaths are “not good enough” for the Finucane family.

“All families deserve truth and justice, that includes the Finucane family, but everyone should get the equal and same chance to get that truth and justice for the murder of their loved one", she said.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the onus is on politicians to ensure that bereaved families are "not pitted against each other".

Infrastructure

Infrastructure projects, including the A5 redevelopment and Narrow Water Bridge, were also discussed at Friday's meeting.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.