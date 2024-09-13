Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has told the Stormont Executive that the Government will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euros in 2028 due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

In a letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, Mr Benn said the cost of building Casement Park had risen to £400 million.

The letter was also sent to First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, as well as the leaders of Northern Ireland’s political parties.

Mr Benn said: “The estimated build costs have risen dramatically, from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m, and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament.

“We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”

Northern Ireland Secretary and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in a joint letter that they will engage with those involved on “the appropriate way forward” for Casement Park.

“We will continue to work together with partners and Uefa regarding Northern Ireland’s involvement in Euro 2028 moving forward, and remain fully committed to ensuring that the tournament positively impacts on the whole of the UK, providing a legacy for football and people across all four home nations,” the joint letter to the Stormont Executive said.

“As we understand it, the Executive remains committed to building Casement Park and you will no doubt want to take stock of the project in light of this decision.

“We will, therefore, seek engagement with NI partners, including the GAA, in the coming weeks, to discuss this decision in more detail as well as seeking views on the appropriate way forward for Casement Park.”

