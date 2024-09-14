Play Brightcove video

The failure to ensure that Casement Park will be rebuilt in time for Euro 2028 is a missed opportunity “that our entire society will look back on with considerable regret”, the GAA has said.

The organisation said it would be seeking an urgent meeting with the Northern Ireland Secretary on the matter.

Justin McNulty, an SDLP MLA and a former All-Ireland winner with Armagh, said the Government had “moved too slowly and showed no ambition” over the west Belfast stadium.

The UK Government confirmed on Friday night that it will not fund the redevelopment of the derelict GAA stadium in time for the football tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

UEFA has said that it will review the implications of the decision.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

Justin McNulty SDLP MLA hit out at the announcement that Casement Park will not be redeveloped ahead of Euro 2028 Credit: Oliver McVeigh/PA

The ground had been earmarked to host five matches in Euro 2028, being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

The Irish Government and the GAA sporting body had said they would contribute to the redevelopment, but delays and spiralling costs created a funding gap.

Mr Benn and Ms Nandy said the cost of building Casement Park had risen “dramatically” from when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 and now – from £180 million to potentially above £400 million.

They said the risk of the GAA stadium refurbishments not being completed in time was partly due to a lack of building progress made during that time period.

The ministers also said that they were constrained by a Uefa requirement for all stadia to be ready a year before the tournament starts for “essential test events”.

With the Government ruling out funding for redeveloping the stadium before the tournament, the prospect of Belfast hosting any Euro 2028 matches would appear to be over.

The GAA said it would now be seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Benn.

Its statement said: “Confirmation that Belfast will not be hosting the Uefa Euro 2028 Championships is a missed opportunity and it is one that our entire society will look back on with considerable regret.

“Ulster GAA has taken every possible step to keep the project on track for the Uefa Euro 2028 Football Championships.

“This included investing over £4million in critical aspects of pre-enabling works in anticipation of the procurement of the new main contractor.

“On his appointment to office the Secretary of State Hilary Benn, on behalf of the British Government, gave firm commitments that Casement Park will be built, a commitment also given by his predecessor.

“We have sought an urgent meeting with him to agree next steps.”

The statement added: “Casement Park will be built, and we will work with all partners to ensure that the promises made by the Northern Ireland Executive over 13 years ago and within successive programmes for government, to deliver on the strategic stadia need of the GAA in the province and in Belfast, Ireland’s second city, are fulfilled.”

A UEFA spokesperson said: “UEFA has taken note of the UK Government’s position regarding Casement Park, which we will review together with the UK and Ireland 2028 partnership to discuss the implications for the host venue planning of the tournament.”

Mr McNulty said: “The team at Ulster GAA put in an incredible effort to try and get this across the line in time for the Euros and to ensure that the north would reap all the benefits associated with hosting a tournament of this magnitude.

“That this has fallen apart has nothing to do with them and the blame lies solely at the feet of government who have moved too slowly, showed no ambition and now we must pay the price.”

He added: “Casement Park is more than a stadium, it’s the heart of the GAA in Ulster and it has lain dormant for far too long.

“The funding for this project was agreed all the way back In 2011 and the delays have had nothing to do with the GAA.

“Construction must begin at Casement as soon as possible so that we can look forward to Ulster finals, community events and all the other benefits a stadium like this will bring.

“Those responsible for missing out on the Euros should hang their heads in shame.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the decision as “deeply disappointing” and represented a “missed opportunity for sport and our economy”.

However, she insisted that the Executive was still committed to rebuilding Casement Park.

Mr Lyons said the Government had “determined this as not being value for money”.

He added: “Following this announcement, I will engage with the UK Government and other partners to see how Northern Ireland can still benefit from hosting the competition and ensure that there is a lasting legacy for football in Northern Ireland.”

