The Communities Minister has told UTV it is still worth exploring if Windsor Park could host at least one game for the Euros in 2028.

There was confirmation last week that Casement Park would not be redeveloped in time, with Westminster not putting up any additional money for the project.

Gordon Lyons has also defended criticism which was aimed at him - for not doing enough earlier in the year to issue tenders for the construction of the stadium.

The UK Government confirmed on Friday night that it will not fund the redevelopment of the derelict GAA stadium in time for the football tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

UEFA has said that it will review the implications of the decision.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to the Communities Minister.

The ground had been earmarked to host five matches in Euro 2028, being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

