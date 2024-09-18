DCI John Caldwell subjected to death threats since attempted murder by New IRA

Play Brightcove video

UTV can reveal senior police officer John Caldwell who narrowly survived a New IRA murder bid last year has since had numerous threats to his life.The veteran detective, who was shot multiple times outside a sports centre in Omagh in front of children including his own son in February 2023, has had to react quickly to warnings as he goes about his ordinary day-to-day life.It is understood that includes when he was having a quiet drink in a pub in Co Tyrone and he was told he should leave as soon as possible.Sources have told us intelligence came in about weapons being moved as it was thought dissident knew where the detective was.On another occasion – the chief inspector was warned of an imminent attack – that he would be shot.

These are just two examples of how real the danger is an ever present in his life.There’s no suggestion those charged in connection with his attempted murder last year are in any way linked to this.Former senior officer Jon Burrows hit out at those behind the threats.‘’It's beyond contemptible,’’ he said.

"And it shows how callous and frankly inhumane these people are.

"John suffered life-changing injuries in the attempted murder that he endured last year and while he is trying to recover from that physically and psychologically, and his family and friends are trying to recover from that terrible ordeal, he is being targeted again.

"I think it is simply pure evil and absolutely callous."The PSNI says it does not comment on ‘’the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this’’, adding: “However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk, particularly one of our own colleagues.“The thoughts of John’s friends, colleagues and the entire Service, are with him and his family, as he continues his recovery journey.”

