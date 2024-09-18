Pensioner pleads guilty to causing death of schoolgirl by careless driving

A Co Antrim pensioner today pleaded guilty to causing the death last year of a school girl by careless driving.John Noble Lindsay, 92, of Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus, was brought into Belfast Crown Court in a wheelchair for the hearing.He originally faced one charge of causing the death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough by dangerous driving on High Street in Carrickfergus shortly before noon on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.At the request of the prosecution, a second charge of causing her death by careless driving was added to the bill of indictment.When the fresh charge was put to him, Mr Noble, who was allowed to remain outside the dock, replied: "I plead guilty.''He pleaded not guilty to causing the schoolgirl's death by dangerous driving.Defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue KC said that by entering his plea, the defendant was not challenging the fact that his driving caused the death of the schoolgirl."The only issue is whether his driving is to be properly labelled in law as dangerous or careless,'' Mr O'Donoghue told Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth."We have a report from a consultant geriatrician who comments and reports about pedal misapplication."Pedal misapplication is where an elderly person presses the accelerator rather than the brake thinking they are pressing the brake and in this case there are features of that."It is my intention to serve that on the Crown in the next seven days and make that part of the evidence in this case.''Prosecution counsel David Russell KC said that in light of Lindsay's guilty plea, he was making a formal application to have the defendant disqualified from driving.Setting the trial date for the charge of causing death by dangerous driving for November 4, 2024, Judge Smyth formally disqualified Lindsay from getting behind the wheel.The case will be reviewed early next month.Scarlett Rossborough was from Larne where she attended Linn Primary School.Following her tragic death, teachers at the school said she was "a much-loved pupil" who would "always be remembered for her infectious giggles and sense of fun".The school added that Scarlett was very popular with both staff and pupils and that she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.She and the other children are understood to have been out walking on a community centre's summer scheme trip when the collision happened.

