Police at scene of another security alert at home of East Belfast GAA

Police are back at the scene of another security alert this afternoon at the home of East Belfast GAA.

A previous security alert ended on Tuesday morning - after it was declared that nothing untoward had been found.

In a statement, police said: "We are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast. Closure between Manse Road and Ballygowan Road.

"Access to schools in the area from Manse Road. Further updates in due course."

