Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton will retire later this year.

In a statement, the board thanked him for 'thirty years of distinguished service to the community.'

"Board members, having been informed by legal advice (in respect of which privilege is not waived), are assured that the DCC’s retirement is in line with contractual entitlements, and that there is no disparity between our approach to this retirement and that taken in relation to other officers who have retired from the service, regardless of rank.

"The Board respects the confidentiality of personal information in relation to the DCC, as it does with all of its employees."

DCC Hamilton has been away from work since last September when he underwent an unplanned medical procedure.

He was set to take up a secondment with Stormont’s Department of Justice and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, but the move never happened.

In September last year the Police Federation representative body for rank-and-file officers passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Hamilton for his handling of a high-profile incident on Belfast’s Ormeau Road that led to two officers being disciplined.

That came after a High Court judge ruled that the disciplinary process against the two junior officers had been unlawful.The court ruling was one of a series of controversies within the PSNI last year that led to the resignation of Chief Constable Simon Byrne.Jon Boutcher went on to replace Mr Byrne as the region’s top-ranking officer.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, said: “We note this announcement by the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

"Clearly, we had our differences over the handling of the Ormeau Rd controversy, but I think it important to recognise Mr Hamilton’s thirty years of policing service and his significant contribution to our communities.

"On behalf of the PFNI I wish him and his family well for the future."

The Northern Ireland Policing Board will now initiate the process to appoint DCC Hamilton's successor.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.