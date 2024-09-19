A man aged in his 80s has died following a crash involving a van in Co Donegal.

The collision happened at Annagh on the R238, near Clonmany, at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

"The pedestrian, aged in his 80s, was fatally injured," Gardaí said.

"The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

"The road has been closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

"It will remain closed overnight. Local diversions are currently in place."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision or any road users who may have footage to come forward.

