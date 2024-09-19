A woman has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.

It follows the search of a house in the west Belfast area on Thursday morning.

Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast in January.The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.