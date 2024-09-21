DUP leader Gavin Robinson has hit out at the Labour government in a speech to DUP members in which he promised a new direction for the party.

The East Belfast MP criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s administration for the controversial cut to winter fuel payments and for a funding pause on city and growth deals for Northern Ireland.

In his speech that closed the DUP party conference on Saturday, Mr Robinson said he was not interested in “pro-Union infighting” and said the party was planting seeds of growth for “harvest” at the next election.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson raises his arms after speaking during the party’s annual conference at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

This marked Mr Robinson’s first speech to the DUP conference since he became leader in April, when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigned and was suspended from the party after historical sex offence allegations against him emerged.

Mr Robinson, who had been deputy leader before taking over the leadership, defended the party’s decision to return to Stormont in the spring, arguing that although all their concerns were not addressed a better offer was not possible.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson addressed party members Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

While praising Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn as an “honourable man”, he said he had a “huge task before him” if his party were to rebalance Northern Ireland’s public finances.

He also criticised Mr Benn’s decision to announce a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane.

“They had the power to treat victims equally and fairly; to satisfy the pain-filled quest for truth and justice, yet they prioritised one family over the graves of many others.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during the party’s annual conference Credit: third from left

Mr Robinson, who held off the challenge of Alliance Party leader Naomi Long in East Belfast in the Westminster elections in July, also paid tribute to DUP candidates who won and lost seats.

“Whilst we secured victory in five constituencies, we suffered a difficult night at the election and we will learn and rebuild from that.”

