A disabled MLA has described a “shambles” after being unable to board a plane.

Andy Allen had been travelling from Birmingham home to Belfast at the weekend when his Aer Lingus plane left without him.

He has contended the assistance he needs to board the plane on his wheelchair did not come.

There were widespread expressions of solidarity with Mr Allen at the Stormont Assembly on Monday.

He missed asking the first question to First Minister Michelle O’Neill during questions to the Executive Office.

Ms O’Neill described the UUP MLA as having been “stranded at an airport in England due to not having accessible services”.

“Airlines and every other service need to do better to support those people with additional needs,” she told MLAs.

Earlier, during Members’ Statements, UUP MLA Robbie Butler said it was “quite frankly outrageous that in 2024, basic rights and access that most of us take for granted are still denied to disabled individuals”.

He added: “This is a stain on those who profit from their activities whilst neglecting the responsibility to all of their customers.”

Taking to the social media network X on Sunday, Mr Allen branded the incident as a “shambles”.

Mr Allen, a former soldier, has been using a wheelchair since he was seriously injured while he was serving in Afghanistan at the age of 19 in 2008.

