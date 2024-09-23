Play Brightcove video

The first test of the Enterprise train service took place at Belfast Grand Central Station on Sunday morning.

An hourly service to Dublin is planned from the new £340m transport hub, with 15 trains departing from Belfast each day.

The station opened to the public for bus services in early September, but train services are yet to commence from the new facility.

The transport hub replaces the Europa Bus Station and the Great Victoria Street Rail Station.

