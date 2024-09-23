The former president of a Northern Ireland teaching union charged with sexual assault has pleaded not guilty.

55-year-old David Baxter of Killadeas Road Lisnarick is accused of sexually touching a child, aged under 13, sometime between February 1 and April 30, 2018.

The retired music teacher did not appear in court in Enniskillen today but a legal representative told the Judge he would be entering a 'not guilty plea'.

The case will be heard again on the 7 October 2024.

Mr Baxter served as Northern Ireland President of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers and has currently stepped down as Director of Omagh Music Society.

