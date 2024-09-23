A former Sinn Fein press officer has been warned he faces a possible jail sentence after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges.

At Londonderry Crown Court Michael McMonagle from Limewood Street in the Bogside are of Derry admitted two charges of inciting children to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

McMonagle was ordered to sign the sex offenders register but was released on continuing bail.

Judge Neil Rafferty told him there is a likelihood he faces a custodial sentence when he returns for sentencing in November.

More to follow...

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.