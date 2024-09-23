Historical train carriages at a Co Down museum have been damaged in an act of “wanton vandalism”, police said.

Officers are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to the carriages in Downpatrick which is believed to have taken place on Friday.

The incident took place in Market Street, police said, where the Downpatrick and County Down Railway museum is located.

They are appealing for information to help with their investigation.

Inspector Connolly said: “It was reported that entry had been gained to the site at Market Street and a number of historical carriages had been damaged.

“It’s believed this occurred at some time on the afternoon of Friday 20 September.

“This act of wanton vandalism has been extremely distressing for the volunteers at the museum, who spend so much time and effort doing good in their community.

“This is in stark contrast to the actions of those responsible.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 642 21/09/24.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.