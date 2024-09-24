Coroner to decide if inquest into Katie Simpson's death will be heard by jury

Play Brightcove video

Relatives of Katie Simpson have been told a coroner will decide if the inquest into her death will be heard by a jury.

Katie died in August 2020 after spending days on life support in Altnagelvin hospital in Londonderry.Police originally thought she had taken her own life.Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was later charged with her murder.On day two of the murder trial in April 2024, 36-year-old Creswell was found dead at his home.

Members of the showjumper’s family attended Belfast Coroner’s Court on Tuesday for the first review hearing ahead of a planned inquest.

Coroner Joe McCrisken acknowledged their attendance.

“I know that Katie’s mother and father and quite a number of family members are in court supporting the family. You are all very welcome here today,” he said.During Tuesday's short hearing, it was revealed it is still to be decided if the inquest will be heard in front of a jury.

The coroner told the family the inquest would be looking at the who, the when, the where, and the how their loved one died.Katie Simpson was a talented showjumper from Tynan in Co Armagh.She was rushed to hospital following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney. It was alleged Mr Creswell strangled her and tried to make it look like suicide.

During the hearing, counsel for the coroner told the court he would be writing to the PSNI and the Western Health and Social Care Trust to seek disclosure of material that may be potentially relevant to the case.Coroner Joe McCrisken also suggested the BBC should be contacted because their programme set out certain matters relating to Ms Simpson’s death and Jonathan Creswell’s involvement.A draft list of potential witnesses who will be called to give evidence at the inquest is also to be compiled.The next review hearing was listed for November 12.

