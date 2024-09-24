Teen tells court school's welfare officer 'groomed her'

A teenager who claimed she was abused by her school's health and welfare officer has told a court that he groomed her and she feared she was going to be raped by him.

Neil Beckett is standing trial at Belfast Crown Court on 29 sexual offences which are alleged to have been committed against teenage girls over a period from 2013 to 2023.

The 43-year old, from Kilmore Village near Downpatrick, has denied all the charges which have been made by 11 complainants.

Now in its third week, the jury of six men and six women have already heard evidence from two young women who say there were abused as teenage Army Cadets by their leader Beckett, as well as several schoolgirls who claim they were targeted by Beckett whilst attending Lagan College.

Today, the jury heard from a pupil who said that whilst she initially regarded her school's health and welfare officer as a father figure, she said "looking back, he was grooming me".

She recalled an incident which she said occurred in the school's wet room and when asked about this, she said he hugged her and that during the hug "I could feel his hand on my bum".

Defence barrister Laura Ievers asked the complainant about her claim to police that she felt she was going to be raped and when questioned about this claim, the teenager said this was "when he was in the wet room, when he pulled up my skirt and touched my bum".

After it was put to the complainant that she was lying, she said she wasn't and told Ms Ievers "you weren't there".

Beckett is currently suspended from his role at the south Belfast school.

