A Co Antrim man was jailed for 15 months today (Wednesday) for the manslaughter of a man he punched outside a bar in Rasharkin.

Malachy James Crawford (58), from Esdale Terrace in the Balnamore area of Ballymoney, will spend an additional 15 months on licence for the fatal incident which occurred outside Se Og's bar last April.

He was sentenced for the manslaughter of Paul O'Boyle at Belfast Crown Court by Mr Justice O'Hara who spoke of the difficulties the deceased man's family have endured in coming to terms with his "sudden and senseless" death.

The Judge said Mr O'Boyle loved ones regarded him as "the heart of the family" and that "the last 18 months have been truly miserable for them and the future may not be any easier."

Prosecution counsel Laura Ievers KC said the charge arose following an incident at Se Og's bar on Rasharkin's Main Street on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Crawford, the 58-year-old victim Paul O'Boyle, his brother Colm O'Boyle and another man were all drinking in the bar.

Mr Justice O'Hara heard CCTV footage from inside the bar and an outside smoking area were central to the case.

"The footage focuses on events leading up to 10pm. Mr O'Boyle is seen at the bar and it is quite clear he is intoxicated," said Mrs Ievers.

"He is sitting beside his brother and the defendant but is somewhat removed from them. There is no audio but it appears from the footage that Mr Paul O'Boyle is brooding at that time.

"Mr O'Boyle rolls and lights a cigarette, taps the defendant on the shoulder and headbutts him before walking out to the smoking area.

"The other males present appear shocked by Mr O'Boyle's conduct. It is clear the defendant is injured."

She said the victim's brother Colm offered to go outside and speak with his brother, however, Crawford said it was OK and he would 'sort it out'.

"Just over a minute later the defendant goes outside and Colm O'Boyle encountered him a short time later as he made his way outside. The defendant told him that he had 'sorted it'," said Mrs Ievers.

"It was then that he saw his brother Paul lying on the ground.

"CCTV captured the victim having a smoke by a pole when the defendant approaches him and points to his head.

"Something is said between them and the defendant punches Mr O'Boyle with his left hand striking the victim to the right side of his face, causing him to fall backwards where his head hits the concrete ground."

The senior prosecutor said another camera captured the defendant moving to the left side of Mr O'Boyle as he lies on his back and "deliberately strikes him again with his right hand."

Crawford left the scene and went to his then nearby home at Wallace Park where he was arrested shortly before 6am the following morning.

Mr O'Boyle was taken to hospital where he remained in intensive care but tragically died eight days later on April 24, 2023 as the a result of a fatal brain injury.

A post mortem report said this injury was consistent with Mr O'Boyle falling backwards and striking his head on a firm but uneven surface.

The state pathologist also noted a bruise in the under surface of the right side of the scalp which he said was "consistent with a punch" but unrelated to the brain injury.

During interviews with detectives, Crawford said he knew the deceased by his nickname 'Fez' and was "shocked" by the headbutt which he stated was "unprovoked."

He said he went out to the smoking area "not to do any harm" to Mr O'Boyle but wanted to let him know that he "couldn't behave the way he had done''.

The defendant said he became annoyed because Mr O'Boyle appeared to be "nonchalant" when he spoke to him and he "did not hit him hard enough to do him any damage" and he only intended to "give him a slap back the way he gave me" before expressing remorse for his actions.

During a second police interview after Mr O'Boyle died, Crawford said he had only struck him once and didn't know his head had hit the ground. When CCTV footage of the attack was shown to him, he said he couldn't remember the second blow.

The prosecutor said Crawford again expressed his remorse, telling detectives: "I deserve everything coming to me."

Defence counsel Eilis McDermott KC told Mr Justice O'Hara: "It was not the defendant's own fate which was at the forefront of his mind but the fact that Mr O'Boyle has lost his life in the tragic circumstances which have been described.

"In the pre-sentence report, the defendant refers not only to the devastation he has caused to deceased's family but also to the people in the village where they both lived.

"That is something that will never leave the defendant regardless of what penalty is imposed."

She added that the headbutt on the defendant was "wholly unprovoked and completely unexpected."

During today's sentencing, Mr Justice O'Hara said: "So many lives can be de-railed by criminal acts such as a punch which was never intended to cause serious injury, never mind death.

"It may well be that 90 or 95 or even 99 times out of 100 the person who is punched gets up again without suffering any long-term harm - but on the few occasions like this, when things go so terribly wrong, the consequences are catastrophic for the family and friends left behind."

The senior Judge said he had taken into account Crawford's expressions of remorse and sorrow and his adherence to bail conditions such as avoiding alcohol.

He added this was a case involving a death caused by "a single blow struck in the heat of the moment" and without an intent to kill but where a life "had been taken."

As Mr O'Boyle family sat in the public gallery, the two-and-a-half year sentence was imposed and Crawford was led from the dock and into custody by prison staff.

