Police probing a security alert in Londonderry are investigating if two viable pipe bombs were left in the area.

Residents in the Carnhill area were evacuated after loud bangs were heard around 10:45pm on Tuesday.

A number of vehicles were reported damaged.

Residents have since been allowed to return home.

The PSNI’s North West Criminal Investigation Division say one line of enquiry is that two pipe bombs had been left in the area.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "From our enquiries so far, it has been established that at least three vehicles have been damaged. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

“We're appealing to anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist our enquiries to get in touch. We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two males in the area prior to, around or just after 10.35pm acting suspiciously."

Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: “We appreciate the disruption this has caused, in particular to residents who had to leave their homes late last night. We want to thank everyone impacted for their understanding and co-operation.”

