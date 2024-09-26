Play Brightcove video

The families of the victims of the Creeslough disaster have have come together in an unprecedented show of unity demanding a meeting with the Irish Justice Minister.

It is nearly two years since 10 people died in an explosion at a shop and filling station in the Co Donegal village.

A gas explosion was initially suspected but there still hasn’t been an official explanation for the explosion.

Earlier this week it emerged families have written to the Irish Government requesting a public inquiry.

Aine Flanagan lost her five-year-old girl Shauna Flanagan-Garwe and her partner Robert Garwe in the blast and says she simply wants to know the truth.

"My whole world has been devastated. It's just very painful.

"There's no closure. There never will be for me. It's now two years and there's still no answers," Aine told UTV in one of her first ever interviews since the blast.

The Taoiseach has responded to the families call by stating there are “significant questions” to be answered around the explosion.

Survivors of the blast have also united around the bereaved families calling for answers.

Christine Evans worked in the deli in the shop, but also lived in the apartments above the shop.

She lost her friend, and colleague, Martina Martin and now has PTSD, two years on from the explosion.

"You're constantly waiting for something. I don't know what it is I'm waiting for, but it's obviously answers," Christina told UTV.

"Why all our lives were upended? Why in the split second... my whole life was turned upside down.

"10 people died, it's just you can't get your head around it and it's there."

"For the survivors, it's like we don't matter... it's been very hard to try and rebuild a life from that devastation and destruction, you know, it's been awful," she said.

The 10 victims of the Creeslough tragedy Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

A statement from Helen McEntee’s department confirmed she had received a letter from the families and was “currently considering its contents”.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further given there is an ongoing investigation under way,” the department added.

In a statement, the Garda said: “The investigation, led by gardai in Donegal division, is ongoing with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“An Garda Siochana has no further comment at this time.”

