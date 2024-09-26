A man has died following a road traffic collision in Lisnaskea.

The crash which involved a lorry and a car happened on Wednesday evening at around 5:30pm on the Crom Road.

Daniel Lavelle, a 40-year-old father-of-five from Donagh, who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a 48-year-old man, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the collison and have appealed to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage to come forward.

