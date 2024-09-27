Play Brightcove video

A coroner has ruled that the death of a baby boy in Craigavon Area Hospital was avoidable.

Troy Brady was born in August 2016 and died in the neonatal unit six days later.

Outside court on Friday, the family's solicitor read a statement on their behalf.

"We believed then and we believe now that there were failings in the care provided both before and during Troy's traumatic birth," said Lawrence McMahon.

"It is our wish that no other family should have to endure the pain and loss we have had to endure.

"Our loss continues. We hope that as a result of the inquest into Troy's death that Craigavon Area Hospital and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust will put in place improved procedures and safeguards for dealing with expectant mothers and high-risk births.

"We believe that fully-informed consent should form the basis of trust between medical staff and expectant parents."

The coroner also stated that the doctor in the delivery room lacked experience and competence to perform the procedure he was carrying out.

She also recommended that all hospital trusts should provide parents with more information to make informed choices on natural and caesarian births.

In a statement, the Southern Health Trust extended its deepest sympathies to the Brady family.

It said it had participated fully in the inquest process and accepted the coroner’s findings, and said it would review the coroner's written findings in detail when completed.

It said in recent years, it had made changes to procedures regarding communication between staff and families particularly around delivery options.

